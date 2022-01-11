Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,659 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

