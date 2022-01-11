Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 19,395 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,364 shares of company stock worth $29,387,181. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 9,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,512. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

