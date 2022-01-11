Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 84,907 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,907 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AerSale by 94.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the third quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

