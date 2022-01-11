Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 380,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 793,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

