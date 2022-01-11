Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

