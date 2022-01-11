Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 13,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

