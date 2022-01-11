Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $110.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $437.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $530.01 million, with estimates ranging from $487.04 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

CGC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 242,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.