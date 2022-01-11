Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $110.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $437.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $530.01 million, with estimates ranging from $487.04 million to $592.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

CGC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 242,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

