Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.74. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

