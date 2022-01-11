Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $476.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.37. 14,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,578. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.