Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.84. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.06. 386,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

