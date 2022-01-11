Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

B stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 88,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,401. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

