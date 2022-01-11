Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,384,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 170,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

