Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $525.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.