Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

