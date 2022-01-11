Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 593,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

