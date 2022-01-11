Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report $20.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SDIG traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 718,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,259. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

