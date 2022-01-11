Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

