Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,730. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

