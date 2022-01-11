Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $177.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

NYSE:ARE opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average is $202.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

