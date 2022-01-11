Brokerages Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.