Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $14.33

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

