Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) PT at $52.20

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

