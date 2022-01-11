Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT at $3.95

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.