Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $46.91

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,442. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.