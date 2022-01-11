Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $140.89

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $135.00. 4,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,885. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.