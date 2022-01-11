Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) PT at $132.00

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

VWAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.