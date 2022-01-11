Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $481.18

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $481.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:GWW opened at $500.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

