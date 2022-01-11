Brokers Issue Forecasts for Welltower Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after acquiring an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

