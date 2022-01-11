Brokers Offer Predictions for Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $29.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

NYSE RE opened at $280.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.58. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 349.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

