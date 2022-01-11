Brokers Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

GIII stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

