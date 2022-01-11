Brokers Offer Predictions for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

HPK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last three months. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

