Brokers Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.20 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.