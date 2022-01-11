Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.84. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

