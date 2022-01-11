Caesarstone Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,514% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

CSTE opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

