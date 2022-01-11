Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Nordstrom by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 181,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

JWN stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

