Cairn Investment Group Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $399.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

