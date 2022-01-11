Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at GBX 910 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,275.50 ($17.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 931.95.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

