Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 1,856,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,285. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.