Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,285. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

