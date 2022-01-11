Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,287.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $14.38 million and $49,287.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.92 or 0.07563590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

