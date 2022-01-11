Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.35. Approximately 26,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,779,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

