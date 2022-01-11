Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

