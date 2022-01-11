Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 116,428 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.94.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.
The company has a market cap of $643.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
