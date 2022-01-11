Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 116,428 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

The company has a market cap of $643.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

