Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.