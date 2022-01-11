Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 196.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.