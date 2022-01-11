Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

GRWG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

