Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

