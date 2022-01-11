Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

