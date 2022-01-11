Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $556,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pulmonx by 158.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.73. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

