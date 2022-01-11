Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

WDC stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

